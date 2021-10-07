...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through this evening. Widespread additional rainfall
totals of up to two inches are forecast over the already saturated
soils across the watch area. Locally higher amounts will be
possible, especially across the higher terrain of north Georgia.
The potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks will continue through today, given the wet
ground and above normal streamflows across the watch area. Several
rivers and creeks have already responded to previous heavy
rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Neil Patrick Harris launches 'Goop' inspired newsletter, but says he won't be selling personal lubricants
Neil Patrick Harris is here to give you tips, hacks and even a few magic tricks in his newly launched newsletter.
It's called Wondercade and made its debut on Wednesday.
The weekly newsletter, which is written by Harris, is free and he was inspired to create it while home during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We provide well-researched, valuable content and you enjoy learning about random nonsense. It's win/win," he told CNN in an interview over email.
"I spend an exorbitant amount of my time seeking out recommendations by knowledgable experts in their fields, whether it be medical breakthroughs or magic tricks. I feel like it's important to make informed decisions. I also have a very varied set of interests, and have a fair amount of experience myself, especially in the realm of entertaining. So Wondercade is the culmination of my knowledge - a space to provide insight and inspiration to others, in the singular, digestible form of a weekly online newsletter," he added.
Harris said he was inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop, which initially launched as a newsletter in 2008.
But, Harris added, there's one thing he wants to make clear.
"Wondercade deeply respects Gwyneth Paltrow and aspires to be a Gentleman's Goop, but worries that you'll think the first part of this sentence sounds like we are selling personal lubricant," he joked.
Earlier this week, Paltrow's company launched DTF, a new female libido booster.
Harris said Wondercade will include contributions from his family. Husband, actor and chef David Burkta, will be providing their favorite recipes and their 10-year-old twins will share their interests too.
