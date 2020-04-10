Netflix's new dating show is basically extreme social distancing for money

Could you keep your paws to yourself for $100,000?
That's the idea behind a new Netflix dating show, "Too Hot To Handle," which ironically arrives amid a global pandemic in which the most effective preventative measure is keeping away from other people.
In "Too Hot To Handle," 10 bathing suit-clad attractives cohabitate in a postcard-worthy paradise for what they're told is going to be one heck of a sexy singles summer. Except there's a twist: They can have no sexual activity if they want a chance to win the $100,000 grand prize.
With each offense (which ranges from everything to kissing to solo gratification) the prize money total takes a hit.
All eight episodes will be available on April 17.
