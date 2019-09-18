The new "Bachelor" has been chosen and some people are thrilled, while others are slamming ABC.
Peter Weber, the second runner-up from last season's "The Bachelorette" was revealed Tuesday as the man who will hand out the roses on the new season of "The Bachelor."
The selection of Weber, 28, was announced during the finale of "Bachelor in Paradise."
"I feel emotional right now. This is crazy," Weber told host Chris Harrison. "This is life-changing. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me and I know it's going to."
The Delta Airlines pilot was a fan favorite to search for love after he was eliminated by "The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown.
But that didn't stop some people from complaining that the franchise missed an opportunity to bring some diversity to the show.
Many were pulling for Weber's fellow "Bachelorette" contestant Mike Johnson to be named the first black "Bachelor."
"It's a massive missed opportunity that #TheBachelor is once again going to be a white man. Mike Johnson would've been the perfect choice," one person tweeted. "A charming, vulnerable, and strong black Bachelor is the representation the world needs right now. There's always season 25 though, right?"
In 2017, attorney Rachel Lindsay was named the first black "Bachelorette" for Season 13 of that show.
She is now married to the man she selected that season, Bryan Abasolo.