Nickelodeon launches new content to help kids during the coronavirus pandemic

Nickelodeon has launched a site filled with (free) tips, ideas, and video content to keep kids busy at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
The channel launched #KidsTogether, which uses popular characters and talent from its shows to address what's going on across the globe. "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Blue's Clues & You!," "Henry Danger," "Bubble Guppies" and "The Casagrandes" are all featured.
The new content provides "kid-appropriate, kid-directed" information using original short-form videos, downloadable activities and social content. It can all be found on NickHelps.com.
Videos and pictures include SpongeBob practicing social distancing, the Bubble Guppies demonstrating proper hand-washing techniques, and Chickaletta and the PAW Patrol showcasing awesome dance moves to promote physical activity.
There will also be ideas for off-screen activities and games to help families play and learn together while stuck inside.
The network is also offering Noggin, their learning service for preschoolers, for free for three months starting next week. Noggin offers interactive learning games and ebooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.