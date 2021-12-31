Nicolas Cage doesn't want to be called an 'actor'

...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...Until late this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:47 AM EST Friday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:47 AM EST Friday was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this morning and continue falling to 2.5 feet Tuesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 05/05/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Nicolas Cage knows it may sound "pretentious," but he would prefer you refer to him as a "thespian."
The Oscar winner known for performances in such films as "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Face/Off" shared during a conversation on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast that he's not a fan of being called an "actor."
"For me it always implies, 'Oh, he's a great actor, therefore he's a great liar,'" Cage said.
"Thespian" works better for him, he said, "because thespian means you're going into your heart, or you're going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you're bringing something back to communicate with the audience."
He currently stars in the film "Pig" and refers to the film's director Michael Sarnoski as "Archangel Michael."
"I knew after a couple of flops that I had been marginalized in the studio system; and I wasn't going to get invited by them," Cage said. "I always knew that it would take a young filmmaker who would come back or remember some movies I had made and know that I might be right for his script and rediscover me. And that's why he's not just Michael, he's Archangel Michael."
