...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...Until late this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:47 AM EST Friday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:47 AM EST Friday was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this morning and continue falling to 2.5 feet Tuesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 05/05/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Nicole Kidman is not here for this Tom Cruise question
Kidman quickly shut it down when a journalist from The Guardian asked if some of her comments about Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz (played in the film by Javier Bardem) were also about Kidman's former marriage to Tom Cruise.
"Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not," Kidman said. "No. I mean, that's, honestly, so long ago that that isn't in this equation. So, no."
"And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either," Kidman added.
"It feels to me almost sexist, because I'm not sure anyone would say that to a man," she said." And at some point, you go, 'Give me my life. In its own right.'"
"Being the Ricardos" centers around the lives and marriage of Ball and Arnaz and takes place during a week of filming their iconic TV show "I Love Lucy."
Kidman and Cruise married in 1990 and like Ball and Arnaz were costars.
The former couple, who split in 2001, starred together in "Days of Thunder" in 1990, "Far and Away" in 1992 and "Eyes Wide Shut" in 1999.
