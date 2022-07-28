Norman Lear turns 100, gets an ABC special celebrating his life

Norman Lear, here in 2020, celebrated his 100th birthday this week.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Super producer Norman Lear turned 100 on Wednesday, and spent his birthday in Vermont with his family.

He will be publicly honored in September when ABC airs a special on his life, called "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter."

