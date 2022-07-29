The burning desire for fame, and the way people seize upon "causes" often without doing their due diligence, give a meaty foundation to "Not Okay," a dark comedy about a lie that brings unexpected benefits before, inevitably, spiraling out of control. Bearing parallels to "Dear Evan Hansen," it's a movie that puts the influencer age squarely in its satirical sights.

Actor turned writer-director Quinn Shephard was barely in her 20s when her debut feature, "Blame," played the festival circuit in 2017, and possesses a solid grasp of her demographic cohort, from feelings of aimlessness to a selfie-stick-driven view of the world.

