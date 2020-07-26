Olivia de Havilland, star of 'Gone With the Wind,' dies at 104

Actress Olivia de Havilland died on Sunday at the age of 104. De Havilland died peacefully at her home in Paris, France, from natural causes, her publicist said. De Havilland is best known for her role in the 1939 film "Gone with the Wind."

 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Actress Olivia de Havilland died on Sunday at the age of 104.

De Havilland died peacefully at her home in Paris, France, from natural causes, her publicist Lisa Goldberg told CNN.

The acclaimed actress is best known for her role as Melanie Hamilton in the 1939 film "Gone with the Wind."

This is a developing story...

