Here's how to watch the games in the US and key events to tune in for.
Opening ceremony
NBC will air the four-hour opening ceremony Friday morning, with a rebroadcast 7:30 pm EST.
5 events to watch
Tennis: Serbian player Novak Djokovic is in the running for a Calendar Golden Slam (all four Grand Slams plus an Olympic title.) He'll try for a gold medal against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien on Day 1 of the Olympic singles tournament. Start time is 4th match on Center Court. Stream links for a specific court or a specific match are on the Olympics tennis schedule page.
NBC will broadcast the event live, with a rebroadcast 7:30 P.M. EST.
Every single event can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Men's gymnastics: Men's qualifying is on Saturday. Athletes have been split into three different subdivisions, and US gymnasts Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Alec Yoder are in the third and final group, which kicks off at 6:30 am EST.
Subdivision 1 starts at 9 p.m. EST, subdivision 2 starts at 1:30 a.m. EST and all can also be livestreamed.
Women's soccer: The US Women's National Team will play New Zealand at 7:30 am EST on Saturday. It will air on NBC and livestream.
Women's basketball: The United States vs. France will start at 4:55 am EST.
Swimming: Both women's and men's competitions take place throughout the weekend. Look for butterfly heats, freestyle heats, freestyle relay heats and breaststroke heats.
