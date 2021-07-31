...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games get into the second weekend of competition, medals will be awarded in swimming, fencing, judo and tennis, to name a few.
Here are some of the events to watch. Remember, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Standard Time.
Swimming: Medals in swimming will be given out in the men's and women's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle, and both the men's and women's 4x100m medley relay. All the action airs on NBC starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Cycling: Finals of both the men's and women's BMX freestyle park will be live on CNBC at 9:10 p.m. ET.
Track and field: Events for track and field include the women's 100m semifinals and round one of the men's 100m, with coverage starting on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. The women's long jump qualifying begins at 8:50 p.m. ET, and the women's shot put final begins at 9:35 p.m. ET.
Tennis: Switzerland's Belinda Bencic plays Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova for the gold medal in women's singles starting at 6 a.m. ET. It airs on NBC starting at 11 a.m. ET. Germany's Alexander Zverev plays Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee for the gold medal in men's singles, airing at 11 p.m. ET.
Fencing: The women's sabre team gold medal match starts at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Water polo: Team USA takes on Hungary in men's water polo at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC.
Judo: Judo at the Tokyo Games concludes with the finals of the first-ever mixed team competition, airing on USA Network at 2:15 p.m. ET.
