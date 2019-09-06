Ozzy Osbourne is back and guest starring on a new Post Malone song.
The track, "Take What You Want," is off Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" album and also features rapper Travis Scott.
Check out the collaboration:
Malone's been making an attempt to bridge rap, rock and metal. He performed at this year's Grammys with Red Hot Chili Peppers and at the 2018 VMAs with Aerosmith.
Osbourne, once known as the Prince of Darkness, is healing after health issues forced him to suspend his farewell tour in April.
Also appearing on Malone's album are SZA, Halsey, Meek Mill, Young Thug and Future.
In June, Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, were angry when they discovered President Donald Trump's unauthorized use of "Crazy Train" mocking 2020 Democratic primary candidates.
"Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals," they told Rolling Stone.