Ozzy Osbourne surprises Commonwealth Games after surgery

Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 8.

 David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne surprised attendees of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a mini Black Sabbath reunion.

Osbourne rocked out with his former bandmate, guitarist Tony lommi. The pair performed one of their hits, "Paranoid."

