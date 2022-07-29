The latest graphic novel from Brian K. Vaughan to make the leap to the screen, "Paper Girls" possesses a "Stranger Things"-wannabe vibe, blending coming-of-age elements, time travel, nostalgia and science fiction. The result makes for a semi-watchable Amazon series that feels a little too convoluted to satisfactorily deliver.

Delivery, in this case, is what the 12-year-old quartet at the center of the show do with their newspaper route, way back in 1988, when print was still ascendant. An encounter with time-travelers caught up in a poorly explained war propels the group to the present, where one of them, Erin (Riley Lai Nelet), meets her grown-up self (Ali Wong), who turns out to be a major disappointment to her given the girl's lofty ambitions.

