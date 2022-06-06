Paramount Studios is being sued for copyright infringement over "Top Gun" by the family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 film.
In a complaint filed in California federal court Monday, the heirs to Ehud Yonay's 1983 article, "Top Guns," state the film distribution company did not reacquire the rights for the recently released sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick."
Shosh and Yuval Yonay claim that they sent a notice of termination to Paramount and that the rights reverted back to them in January 2020, the complaint, obtained by CNN, states.
According to the Yonays, production on "Top Gun: Maverick" did not finish until May 2021, more than a year after the studio knew it no longer had the rights to the source material.
"These claims are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously," Paramount Studios told CNN in a statement.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The movie, starring Tom Cruise, was initially set for a July 2019 release but faced numerous delays and is currently sitting atop the domestic box office for the second week in a row.
CNN has reached out to attorneys for Shosh and Yuval Yonay for comment.
Dozens of motorcycle enthusiasts from around Conyers and the metro area gathered at Falcons Fury Harley Davidson in Conyers June 3 - 5 to show off their rides and enjoy live music, food and more. Participants were also able to take part in a sound system competition or get a tattoo or pierci… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.