COVINGTON — Roy Parham III has announced his bid for the District 1 Board of Commissioners seat in the 2020 election.
Parham, an Atlanta native and graduate of Georgia State University with a master’s degree in public administration, serves as a court-appointed special advocate in Covington and has served for years as an active proponent and volunteer in the Newton County judicial system. He is certified through the Georgia Bar Association as a mediator
“All I have ever wanted to do is be a voice for those who feel that their concerns are not being heard,” said Parham in a released statement.
Parham has also been actively involved in the Newton County Adult Felony Drug Court, which coordinates substance abuse intervention and treatment with judicial support through an immediate sanction and incentive process.
Parham said he believes Newton County provides a unique quality of life for its citizens, “and with managed, collaborative, smart growth, we can adopt some of the trends of progressive cities while still maintaining our small-town charm.”
Parham and his wife Denise, who have been married for almost 29 years, are the parents of five and the grandparents of 10. They enjoy camping and fishing at Hard Labor Creek State Park and are actively involved in their community. Parham said it is his passion to provide informed support and engaged guidance to the communities of District 1 in Newton County.