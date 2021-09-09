Pat Sajak and Vanna White reup on 'Wheel of Fortune' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 9, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No "Jeopardy!" host-type drama over on "Wheel of Fortune."While Mike Richards is out as executive producer of both of those game shows, "Wheel of Fortune" longtime hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have reportedly signed on to stay through 2024.According to Variety, the pair will remain at least through the 2023-2024 season. Sajak will also serve as consulting producer. Sajak's daughter, Maggie, is slated to be the show's social correspondent, conducting interviews and sharing videos on their social media platforms."Wheel's" announcer, Jim Thornton, will be seen on air more from a platform added to the stage beginning this season. Season 39 kicks off September 13. Sajak and White have been with the nighttime game show since its debut in 1983.CNN has reached out to a rep for the two for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 