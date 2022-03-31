...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph
expected. Occasional wind gusts over 50 mph will be possible in
the higher elevations and along ridgetops in far northern
Georgia as well.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Paul Herman, actor known for 'The Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas,' has died
"We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved Paul Herman," The 5 Management said in a statement provided by manager T Keaton-Woods. "A true character on and off screen. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and we will always remember the sound of his laughter and bold spirit. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this time."
More details will be shared as they are available and where it's appropriate, Keaton-Woods said.
Herman tallied more than 60 credits during his 40-year career, including movies like "Casino," "Crazy Heart," and "American Hustle," and television shows including "Miami Vice" and "Entourage," according to his IMDB page.
"Sad day as we lost Paulie Herman, who played Marvin the accountant (based on my father)," Entourage creator Doug Ellin said on Instagram. "Paulie was generous, caring, and hilarious. And too young to be gone," Ellin said.
Herman's "Sopranos" co-star Michael Imperioli called him "a first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor."
"Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I'll miss him," Imperioli said on Instagram.
"A loving soul with a great sense of humor," "Sopranos" star Lorraine Bracco said of Herman on Twitter.
