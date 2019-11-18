Paul McCartney teases Glastonbury 2020 appearance with cryptic tweet

Paul McCartney has dropped a heavy hint that he will be performing at England's Glastonbury music festival in 2020.
The Beatles legend sent fans into a tailspin on Monday when he shared an image on his Twitter page featuring Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry.
The black and white snap led many to link together the stars' surnames to spell out Glass-Stone-Berry, or Glastonbury.
"PAUL IS HEADLINING GLASTONBURY HOLY S***," one fan wrote.
Another said: "Paul, you have just made my wife's dreams come true. I think you're alright, too, but she's a huge fan. See you in Pilton next summer!"
McCartney's representatives declined CNN's request for comment.
There have been rumors the 77-year-old musician might take to the Pyramid Stage to mark Glastonbury's 50th anniversary next year ever since festival organizer Michael Eavis said he was hopeful McCartney would play at the event.
Back in September, McCartney said in a Radio 2 interview: "People are saying that it will be good if I did it, so I'm starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing ... It's starting to become some remote kind of possibility."
McCartney previously headlined Glastonbury in 2004, when he played a 33-song set spanning the Beatles, Wings and his solo material, including two encores.
So far, Diana Ross is the only act confirmed for Glastonbury 2020. The former Supremes star will play the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 28, on the final day of the five-day event in Somerset, England.
Tickets for next year's festival sold out in little more than half an hour. Emily Eavis, whose father Michael set up the festival in 1970, said on Twitter that 2.4 million people had registered online for the chance to buy tickets costing £265 (around $340) each.