Paul Rudd may be the most trustworthy man in Hollywood.
The actor, who appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Thursday, would not reveal the secret to his seemingly endless youth and refused to dish about his upcoming "Ghostbusters" movie.
"I just finished about two weeks ago," Rudd told Kimmel, adding that the director is Jason Reitman, who is the son of Ivan Reitman, the director of the original "Ghostbusters."
"There's something special about that," Rudd said.
Thanks for the sip of tea.
But Rudd did talk about his new Netflix show, "Living With Yourself," in which he plays a man who gets cloned in a spa mishap.
The show opens with Rudd's character buried alive and clawing his way out of the ground. He described the process of filming the scene to Kimmel, saying it involved a snorkel like breathing tube, cold dirt, and bicycle riders passing by to gawk at him dressed in nothing but an adult diaper.