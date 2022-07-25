Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' and 'Law & Order' star, dead at 83

Paul Sorvino in "Goodfellas."

 Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor whose roles ranged from the mob boss in "Goodfellas" to an early stint on the long-running cop drama "Law & Order," has died, according to his publicist Roger Neal. He was 83.

Sorvino died on Monday of natural causes with his wife Dee Dee by his side, who issued a statement through Neal saying, "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos