Pete Davidson to star in new comedy series 'Bupkis'

...BORDERLINE HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 15-25 percent are expected for 4 or more
hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and
generally northeasterly around 5 to 10 MPH.
With limited rainfall yesterday and rapidly drying conditions
this afternoon quickly lowering finer fuel moisture, high fire
danger conditions will be possible from approximately 11 AM
through 8 PM this evening.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, please use
caution.
Pete Davidson, here in 2020, will create and star in a new comedy series based on his life.
The streaming service announced Wednesday the comedy series "Bupkis," which is written, starring and executive produced by Davidson, was acquired in a highly competitive bidding war.
The series will be a live-action comedy, featuring a "fictionalized version" of Davidson's real life. The series will combine "grounded storytelling with absurd elements" from Davidson's point of view.
"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.
"Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television."
Michaels will executive produce, along with Andrew Singer and Erin David.
Davidson's longtime creative partners Dave Sirus and Judah Miller are writing and executive producing alongside him.
