...HEAT INDEX VALUES FORECAST TO BE IN THE TRIPLE DIGITS THIS
AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING...
For the first time this year, widespread heat index values between
100 and 105 degree are expected across the forecast area. Please
take caution to protect yourself and others from the impacts of
the upcoming heat wave. If spending time outdoors, try to limit
strenuous activities and wear loose-fitting, light-colored
clothing. If working outdoors is necessary, stay hydrated, and
take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Look before you
lock, to avoid leaving pets or children in unattended vehicles. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon thunderstorms could temper the heat
in some areas during the day tomorrow and could provide some
temporary relief from the heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
