Shawn Johnson East says she has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Olympic gymnast shared the news on her Instagram story Sunday writing, "Got my results back today and they came back positive for Covid. Not going to lie ... I'm nervous knowing I'm positive. It's been a long two weeks of RSV with Drew and now this ... my body is exhausted."
Johnson East, 29, is expecting her second child with Andrew East, a former NFL player.
She went on to write that she's nervous mainly because "1: I don't want my family to get sick. 2: I have asthma and have had it my entire life so this scares me a little extra. 3: had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling Covid so it's a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household."
When it comes to symptoms, Johnson East says she's experiencing a cough, sore throat and headache.
"Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands," she added.
