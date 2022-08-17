Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis on the 45th anniversary of his death

Priscilla Presley is remembering her late husband Elvis Presley on the 45th anniversary of his death.
Presley, who was married to the king of rock and roll, spoke to "Today" about her memories and time with him. Elvis died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland home in Memphis. He was 42.
"Oh my gosh," she said, "It's a big week that's for sure."
She added, "Anything he wanted to do or wished to do as far as in life, I want to try to get that to happen. It's a big responsibility."
Presley was joined by over 30,000 fans for a candlelight vigil on Monday.
To see the amount of people that still come to see Elvis is unbelievable," she said of the event.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Presley also weighed in on "Elvis," the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie based on his life.
"I mean what a great movie," she said, "Baz Luhrmann I have to say is a genius, I don't know anyone else who could've done this movie like he did."
"I lived Elvis trying to explain that he didn't want to do the movies with all the girls and the beaches and everything, that he really wanted to do serious things so living that with him and then watching the movie brought back a lot of memories," she said of the movie.
Summer is a-bloom with native beauty that spans the color spectrum. Texas Real Estate Source compiled a list of wildflowers native to different regions of the United States from the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.