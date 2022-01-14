...SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY OVER NORTH GEORGIA SATURDAY
NIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...BLACK ICE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING...
A strong upper level storm system will combine with very cold
temperatures aloft and near the ground to produce wintry
precipitation this weekend.
The rain will begin mixing with and changing to snow after
midnight on Saturday night and switch to mainly snow over far
northeast Georgia with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and
snow over the rest of north Georgia during the day Sunday. Light
snow or snow flurries will be ending from west to east Sunday
evening.
The heaviest snow will fall on Sunday over far northeast Georgia,
where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect and up to 6 inches of
snow is expected with higher amounts possible at elevations above
2000 feet. Elsewhere across north Georgia north of I-20, up to 2
inches of sleet and snow and up to two-tenths (0.20) of an inch of
ice will be possible. South of I-20, there may be some snow or
sleet mixed with the rain but little to no accumulation is
expected.
After the precipitation clears out Sunday night, temperatures
will fall into the 20s and any remaining liquid runoff from
earlier precipitation will likely freeze on roadways across north
Georgia. These icy spots will persist well into Monday morning.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred local media
outlet for further updates from the National Weather Service.
Priyanka Chopra addresses Nick Jonas divorce rumors
The celebrity power couple tied the knot in December 2018 in extravagant Christian and Hindu ceremonies.
However, in November last year, rumors began circulating that their three-year marriage was on the rocks when the 39-year-old actress updated her social media handles from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra.
In Vanity Fair magazine's February cover story, published Thursday, Chopra discussed how the constant social media scrutiny has changed how she navigates her career and personal life.
"It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate," the "Matrix Resurrections" star admitted. "It's just a professional hazard.... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that."
The former Miss World, who was introduced to US audiences as FBI recruit Alex Parrish in the ABC series "Quantico," went on to reveal that she has become more guarded and "introverted" because being in the spotlight "takes a part of your soul."
"Constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch," she explained.
Chopra's musician husband, who is one-third of the pop group Jonas Brothers, said during the interview that the pair have created "boundaries" to ensure a level of privacy and "create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family."
Looking forward, Chopra said having a child together is "a big part of our desire for the future" and that despite their hectic schedules they're "not too busy to practice" making a baby.
