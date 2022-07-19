...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Rockdale,
southeastern Gwinnett, western Walton and northern Newton Counties
through 615 PM EDT...
At 544 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Georgia International
Horse Park, or near Conyers, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail and frequent
cloud to ground lightning.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Snellville, Loganville, Social Circle,
Oxford, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Between, Jersey, Georgia
International Horse Park, Almon, Nicholasville, Milstead, Youth, Big
Haynes Creek Park, Brick Store, Rosebud and Gum Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Quinta Brunson to play Oprah in Roku's 'Weird Al' biopic
The emerging queen of broadcast comedy is set to play the former queen of daytime.
"Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson is slated to take on the role of Oprah Winfrey in The Roku Channel's highly anticipated biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," starring Daniel Radcliffe as the musician parodist.
Roku on Tuesday released an image of Brunson as Winfrey, standing alongside Radcliffe in what appears to be a closet filled with colorful Hawaiian shirts.
The biopic will be based on the life of musician "Weird Al" Yankovic, who is famously known for his pop culture parodies and comedic music.
Ahead of the announcement about the casting, Brunson tweeted: "Let's get #weird."
Brunson, 32, recently made history for becoming the first Black woman to earn in a single year three Primetime Emmy nominations in the comedy categories. She is also the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy acting category.
Brunson joins a cast that also includes Rainn Wilson, portraying infamous radio host Dr. Demento, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and Julianne Nicholson as Yankovic's mom.
