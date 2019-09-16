Rachel Bloom celebrates Emmy win and announces she's pregnant

Rachel Bloom has announced that she's pregnant with her first child.
After winning an Emmy for best original music and lyrics at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night, the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" creator and star told reporters she was expecting after she was asked about her next project.
"I'm three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty f---ing cool," she said backstage in the press room, according to E! News.
She also confirmed the happy announcement on Instagram, writing, "WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! also btw I'm pregnant."
It was the first Emmy of her career, and will be the first baby for Bloom and husband Dan Gregor.
Bloom and co-writers Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen won for the song "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal." Bloom joked that the statue was her "real baby."
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," which stars Bloom as Rebecca Bunch, aired for four seasons on The CW and came to an end last April.
Her little one is due in early April 2020.