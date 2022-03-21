Rachel Zegler, 'West Side Story' star, says she wasn't invited to the Oscars

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE
TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. With dry fuels,
high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Actress Rachel Zegler, seen here at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 2021, says she wasn't invited to the Oscars.
Zegler responded, "i'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."
"Idk y'all i have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening :') I will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago," she went on to say.
"I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess," Zegler wrote. "Thanks for all the shock and outrage - I'm disappointed too. But That's okay. So proud of our movie."
Nominees (Zegler is not nominated) receive tickets, as do presenters, with additional tickets given to studios to distribute as they see fit.
CNN has reached out to reps for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for comment.
The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC.
