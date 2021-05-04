Reclusive 'Simpsons' writer John Swartzwelder gives first major interview

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia... Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and Rockdale Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead. * From this morning to Thursday evening. * At 3:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.4 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 15 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 16 feet, Moderate flooding begins. In Newton County... Riverside Estates Travel and Mobile Home Park begins to experience significant flooding. Trailers must be moved to higher ground and several mobile homes will flood. Evacuations may be needed. In Rockdale County...some flooding begins in the Lake Capri subdivision. &&