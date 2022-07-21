A nephew of singer Ricky Martin who claims he and Martin shared a romantic relationship has dropped allegations of harassment against the pop star.

A judge lifted a temporary restraining order against Martin on Thursday at a hearing in San Juan, Puerto Rico. According to police spokesperson Axel Valencia, the order will be "archived" since there "is nothing criminal" pending against Martin.

