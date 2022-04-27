...BORDERLINE HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 15-25 percent are expected for 4 or more
hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and
generally northeasterly around 5 to 10 MPH.
With limited rainfall yesterday and rapidly drying conditions
this afternoon quickly lowering finer fuel moisture, high fire
danger conditions will be possible from approximately 11 AM
through 8 PM this evening.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, please use
caution.
Robert Pattinson in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "The Batman"
Warner Bros. revealed the news during its Tuesday presentation at CinemaCon, where "The Batman" director Matt Reeves delivered the news.
"The Batman" features Bruce Wayne as a young man fighting corruption in Gotham City, pursuing the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Robert Pattinson is set to return as Batman.
No word yet on if the rest of the cast will return. Zoë Kravitz played Catwoman, Andy Serkis played Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell appeared as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City's police chief James Gordon.
"The Batman" was released in theaters in March and scored the biggest opening weekend of 2022. The blockbuster is so far the highest grossing movie of the year.
The movie earned $760 million at the global box office. When it was released on HBO Max, it was viewed by 4.1 million households in the first week, reports Deadline.
Warner Bros., which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery, also has more DC titles in their lineup, including the animated "DC League of Super-Pets," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and a sequel to "Aquaman," which will see the return of Jason Momoa.
