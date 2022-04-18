Rosalía will take her 'MOTOMAMI World Tour' to the US this fall

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 3:45 pm
Rosalía, performing here in 2019, has added US dates to her world tour.
Rosalía is about to embark on an ambitious world tour that will take her to 15 countries, among them, the United States.
The US leg of the "MOTOMAMI" tour starts on Sept. 15 at the MGM Music Hall in Boston and ends on Oct. 22 in Miami.
The tour is produced by Live Nation.
"MOTOMAMI" is Rosalía's third album, a 16-track production shaped by her good humor and musical and lyrical contradictions, something she teased us during her second single, "SAOKO."
The album has been well received by critics. On Metacritic, the Catalonian singer scored a 94 for "MOTOMAMI."
The production debuted at number one on Spotify's global album chart for the week of release and ranked at the top of the Latin Pop Album chart on Billboard.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday. Two different presales will be available this week through American Express and Verizon customers.
"MOTOMAMI" US dates:
September 15 -- Boston, MA -- MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 18 -- New York, New York -- Radio City Music Hall
September 19 -- New York, New York -- Radio City Music Hall
September 23 -- Toronto, Canada -- Budweiser Stage
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
September 26 -- Washington, DC -- The Anthem
September 28 -- Chicago, Illinois -- Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October 2 -- San Diego, California -- Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 4 -- San Francisco, California -- Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
October 7 -- Inglewood, California -- YouTube Theater
October 8 -- Inglewood, California -- YouTube Theater
October 12 -- Houston, Texas -- 713 Music Hall
October 14 -- Irving, Texas -- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 17 -- Atlanta, Georgia -- Coca-Cola Roxy
October 22 -- Miami, FL -- III Points Festival
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
This fully renovated, country chic home in Newton County comes with 4 bedroom and 5 bathrooms. Click for more.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal …
Inspire to Serve LLC is a local home care agency providin…
Covington, 30016 NEIGHBORHOOD YARD SALE Avery Place Subdi…
tomgahunter
said:
Paul Broun has my vote
View more
Dawg
said:
PMA
said:
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the Rockdale and Newton Citizen e-editions delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.