New year, new "RuPaul's Drag Race."
VH1 has announced that Season 13 of the hit reality series will premiere on January 1.
This season has a twist with its first trans man contestant in the drag competition.
According to the show bios, contestant Gottmik is a "celebrity makeup artist ... ready to win the competition one face at a time" and "a trans man who is changing the shape of drag."
The other contestants include a professional figure skater and a seamstress.
The show has snagged multiple Emmys, including the award for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program for RuPaul this year.
