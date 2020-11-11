Rupert Grint joined Instagram to intro his new baby

A special little someone has Rupert Grint on Instagram now.
The "Harry Potter" star joined Instagram on Monday and promptly introduced his new daughter.
"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" the caption of a selfie of him cradling the newborn reads. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."
Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their baby six months ago.
Groome is also in the industry and is best known for her role in the drama, "London to Brighton."
Grint's latest role is as Julian Pearce in the TV series, "Servant."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.