Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $1 million to help food non-profits

One of Hollywood's most famous couples is helping feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively said Monday they're donating $1 million to two organizations to help older adults and low-income families -- Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Those groups, said statements posted to Reynolds and Lively's Twitter accounts, have been "brutally impacted" by Covid-19.
"Take care of your bodies and hearts," Reynolds' statement said. "Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."
Lively added: "Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up -- shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home."
Ever on brand, Reynolds, known for playing wise-cracking superhero Deadpool, among other roles, ended with a jab at actor Hugh Jackman, with whom he has been engaged in a long (but fun-spirited) social media feud.
"Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-[single tear emoji]-Hugh," he wrote.
In her own statement, Lively, too, cracked a joke.
"Now can someone please tell Ryan that 'emotional distancing' from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him."
