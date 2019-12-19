Ryan Reynolds has the perfect solution for getting rid of unwanted guests

Nice to see everyone, now get out of my house.
So you made the mistake of inviting everyone over to your place for a holiday gathering. But now it's late and you want to go to bed. No one is getting the hint. Big giant yawns and mentioning the time aren't working.
Ryan Reynolds has a solution. On Wednesday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the actor and Fallon released a hilarious commercial for a new Yankee Candle line called the "Get the F--- Out of My House Candle."
In the two-minute spoof, Reynolds hosts friends, including Fallon, in his home, but after seven hours, he's exhausted and no one will leave.
"Well, I guess I should be going since it's so late. Wait! I live here!" Reynolds says.
When nothing works, he resorts to lighting the candle, which comes in a variety of scents, such as, hot garbage, sweaty crocs, Ziplock bags of broccoli, old shrimp, and more.
The guests quickly begin to exit the party, with Fallon so sick from the smell he says he may go to the hospital.
Reynolds, finally alone, he kicks his feet up on the coffee table to relax, then gags from the stench of the still lit candle.