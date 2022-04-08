...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY
EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG GUSTY
WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts
over 25 MPH. Relative Humidities south of a line from Columbus to
Macon to Sandersville are forecast to reach the mid 20s, with
relative humidity values north of this line to remain in the 30s.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Sarah Jessica Parker testing positive for Covid cancels 'Plaza Suite' on Broadway
"Today Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID with a second test confirming the diagnosis," read the statement, posted Thursday. "With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker positive for COVID, tonight's performance of 'Plaza Suite' is canceled. The producers apologize for the inconvenience this has caused audience members."
Ticket holders were directed how to receive a refund or reschedule for a future date.
The show's producers offered no information Thursday about when the show might return, saying only that news about future performances "will be announced as soon as possible."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The revival of the classic 1968 Neil Simon play is currently slated to run through late June.
After Broderick's positive test was announced, his understudy, Michael McGrath, stepped in for him for Tuesday's and Wednesday's shows.
Broderick and Parker portray three different pairs of guests at New York City's famed Plaza Hotel in the three-act comedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.