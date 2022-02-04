...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Suwanee, Lawrenceville,
Lawrenceville, Snellville, Lilburn, Snellville, Snellville,
Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain, Northeast Lithonia,
Snellville, Lithonia, East Lithonia, Milstead, Conyers below
Milstead, Snellville, Loganville, Milstead, Milstead, Milstead,
Rocky Plains...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...From this afternoon to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
At 14 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand into the
woodlands...fields and pasture along the river upstream and
downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County.
Most of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be
flooded with up to 5 feet of water. Minor flooding also occurs in
Newton County in the Riverside Estates Travel and Trailer Park.
Any trailers near the river may need to be moved to higher ground.
A playground by the river will begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:31 AM EST Friday the stage was 7.1 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 15.2 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, north central Georgia,
northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia,
including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts. In north
central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb,
Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry,
Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton,
Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Jackson, Towns and
White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga,
Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to move across portions
of north and central Georgia through this afternoon.
Additional rainfall amounts of up to one-half to one inch
with locally higher amounts are possible on saturated grounds
and complex terrain. Localized flash flooding and quick rises
on creeks and streams will be possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Sarah Jessica Parker wouldn't be okay with Kim Cattrall rejoining 'Sex and the City' franchise
And despite fans' desires, Cattrall has been clear about no longer wanting to be part of the franchise including the new show "And Just Like That..."
Now Parker appears to be at peace with that.
When asked by Variety whether she would be fine with Cattrall returning, Parker said "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
In the new HBO Max series (HBO Max is owned by CNN's parent company WarnerMedia), the character of Samantha is never seen, but is still in communication with Carrie played by Parker.
And Parker, who serves as a producer on the show, was clear that there is a distinction between Cattrall and the beloved character she played.
"Samantha's not gone. Samantha's present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn't villainized," Parker said. "She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her."
