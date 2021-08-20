Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the Rockdale and Newton Citizen e-editions delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 12:45 pm
Sean Penn directs his own daughter Dyan Penn in his latest film, "Flag Day," but the joint effort didn't come without a little family tension.
The Oscar-winner stars as con artist John Vogel, who is estranged from his children, played by Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn, whom Penn shares with actress Robin Wright.
Because Dylan Penn's character experiences drug abuse, emotional abuse and a sexual assault, it was emotional to film.
On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday, the actress said things got tense between father and daughter.
"We had one major, I think it was a two-hour standoff about a note that he had," she said. "About whether I could wear, or not wear, mascara."
When Colbert asked if it was in front of the crew, Sean Penn confessed that it was.
"Once it was clear that she was making the wrong decision, I just went and sat down," he said. "And then the silence was one the crew had to live with for two hours while the Penns figured it out."
This film is the first time Penn has worked with his own children.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Conyers, GA Judith Juliana 'Judy' Shoop, age 82 of Conyers, pa…
Conyers, GA Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family asks that…
Conyers, GA Elizabeth (Beth) Reu Johnston, our loving mother, …
Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more.
In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more.
This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
Use the patented Flea Beacon to control fleas in the home…
ESTATE SALE Mask Required Thurs., Fri., and Sat. Aug. 19t…
LAWRENCEVILLE HUGE! Kids Consignment Sale! Gwinnett Count…
Brian L. Jenkins
said:
View more
PMA
said:
He seems to think that anything outside of his "Conservatism" is Socialism. I'm weary of this one. No thanks!
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.