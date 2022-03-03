...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
west at 5 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Actor and director Sean Penn attends a press briefing at the Presidential Office in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 24.
Penn recently tweeted a photo in which he appeared to be walking a road with his luggage amid a long line of cars.
"Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road," the tweet read. "Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."
Penn had earlier tweeted, "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn't relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind."
"President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle", he wrote. "Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost."
A rep for Penn confirmed to CNN that he made it out of Ukraine, but declined to provide any further information.
