Police in Baltimore have arrested a street vendor who allegedly threatened violence and tried to extort a crew member working on the Apple TV+ production of "Lady in the Lake."
Baltimore Police say Keith L. Brown, 43, verbally threatened violence against members of the production crew, brandished a gun and demanded the crew pay him $50,000 in order to continue working at a downtown Baltimore location where they were filming, according to a police report obtained by CNN.
Detectives determined that Brown "was upset that he had not been compensated by the production for lost business, since he could not operate his clothing business while the crew was filming at that location," police said.
Brown, who was arrested Monday on narcotics charges, told police that he spoke with a member of the film crew and a security manager and "was awaiting paper work to receive compensation for lost business on Aug. 26," according to police.
Security measures on the limited series, an adaptation of Laura Lippman's novel of the same name, have been increased, according to producers.
"The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured," Endeavor Content, the "Lady in the Lake" production company, said in a statement to CNN on Monday. "Production will resume with increased security measures going forward."
"Lady in the Lake" stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.
