See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in first trailer for 'Being the Ricardos' By Chloe Melas, CNN Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nicole Kidman has made some dramatic character transformations as an actor and it appears she's pulled it off again."I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing," Kidman says as Lucille Ball the first trailer for Amazon Prime's "Being the Ricardos."The film was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Javier Bardem plays Ball's husband, Desi Arnaz. Based on the trailer, it appears one of Ball's most iconic TV scenes -- with her stomping grapes in the 1956 episode titled "Lucy's Italian Movie" -- will be recreated.Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Desi and Lucille, has endorsed Kidman's portrayal. "Nicole Kidman became my mother's soul. She crawled into her head," Arnez said on Instagram last week. "I don't know how you do that. She cared very deeply about this part. It shows."The film premieres in theaters on December 10 and on Amazon Prime on December 21.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Lucille Ball Nicole Kidman Lucie Arnaz Cinema Show Trailer Film Javier Bardem Amazon More Entertainment Entertainment See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in first trailer for 'Being the Ricardos' By Chloe Melas, CNNUpdated 12 min ago 0 Features Fox Midseason 2022: ‘Call Me Kat,’ ‘Pivoting’ & ‘Next Level Chef’ Get Special Premiere Dates Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Business Netflix shows subscriber gains riding the wave of 'Squid Game' By Frank Pallotta, CNN BusinessUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Features Sabrina Spellman Arrives in ‘Riverdale’ for The CW’s First ‘Rivervale’ Promo (VIDEO) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read One Man's Opinion: A house divided CAL THOMAS: Elites and their elitism TOM PURCELL: The pitfalls of daylight-saving time Obituaries James Benjamin JB Bryant Oct 12, 2021 Oxford, GA Mr. James Benjamin 'JB' Bryant, Jr., age 93 of Oxfo… Doris Messer Oct 12, 2021 Conyers, GA The only subject more beloved than the paintings a… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. The Power of Pink Photo Contest » More Contests Latest Citizen classified ads Garage Conyers, 30094 30 YEARS WORTH OF STUFF! Low-priced items for Conyers, 30094 30 YEARS WORTH OF STUFF! Low-priced items … Roommates Covington, 30014 SMALL FURNISHED APARTMENT Private entrance and private bath. Covington, 30014 SMALL FURNISHED APARTMENT Private entran… Furniture Conyers, 30094 Household goods incl. formal dining & living room Conyers, 30094 Household goods incl. formal dining & … » More classified ads Join the Conversation jammor said: "Was disrespectful to him"??? That sounds like something a middle schooler would say. It's a shame the county lost this resource over one man'… View more tomgahunter said: JC just threw away a $250,000+ donation for no good reason, Another example why the county government is in such a mess. View more Vxjdnsnanami said: Got kicked out of the same hospital back in February of 2020 it was my grandma who is in her 70s who was emitted into the hospital after she h… View more » More recent comments Latest News Jamal Sutherland's family calls for criminal charges against detention center officers involved in his death Parents and teachers voice concern at Texas school board meeting after Holocaust remark Jimbo Fisher halts rumors as No. 17 Texas A&M readies for South Carolina October night skies bring full moon and meteor shower See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in first trailer for 'Being the Ricardos' Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUPDATE: Piedmont responds to incident of patient found on sidewalkPatient found on sidewalk in front of Piedmont RockdaleStonecrest Resorts announces closing on sale of former Sears building for $2.1 millionTeenager held at gunpoint in Walmart parking lotHEALTH: Dysplasic mole increases future risk of melanomaCovington Housing Authority paid for development renderings of Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field, according to Covington City Council member Susie KeckAccess Road to close Oct. 18 for bridge replacementLand donation withdrawn after commission delays voteRockdale County Jail BlotterNewton County Jail Blotter Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.