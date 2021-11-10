See who won at the 2021 CMA Awards By Megan Thomas, CNN Nov 10, 2021 Nov 10, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Country Music Association Awards are being presented Wednesday. Jason Kempin/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for CMT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2021 Country Music Association Awards were presented Wednesday.See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.Entertainer of the Year Eric ChurchLuke Combs *WINNERMiranda LambertChris StapletonCarrie UnderwoodFemale Vocalist of the YearGabby BarrettMiranda LambertAshley McBrydeMaren MorrisCarly Pearce *WINNERMale Vocalist of the YearDierks BentleyEric ChurchLuke CombsThomas RhettChris Stapleton *WINNERVocal Group of the YearLady ALittle Big TownMidlandOld Dominion *WINNERZac Brown BandVocal Duo of the YearBrooks & DunnBrothers Osborne *WINNERDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineMaddie & TaeNew Artist of the YearJimmie Allen *WINNERIngrid AndressGabby BarrettMickey GuytonHARDYMusician of the YearJenee Fleenor -- fiddle *WINNERPaul Franklin -- steel guitarAaron Sterling -- drumsIlya Toshinskiy -- banjoDerek Wells - guitar Album of the Year"29" - Carly Pearce"Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen"Heart" - Eric Church"Skeletons" - Brothers Osborne"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton *WINNERSingle of the Year"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett"Hell Of A View" - Eric Church"One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton *WINNERSong of the Year"Forever After All" - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick"Hell Of A View" - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell"One Night Standards" - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde"Starting Over" - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton *WINNERMusical Event of the Year"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King & Miranda Lambert"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNERMusic Video of the Year"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown"Gone" - Dierks Bentley"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER"Younger Me" - Brothers OsborneMusician of the YearJenee Fleenor *WINNERPaul FranklinAaron SterlingIlya ToshinskiyDerek WellsNew Artist of the YearJimmie Allen *WINNERIngrid AndressGabby BarrettMickey GuytonHARDYThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 