From "The Hunger Games" to "The Handmaid's Tale," most film and TV projects about the future of humankind offer a grim dystopia.
Judging from its first trailer, the upcoming Apple TV+ show "See" takes a different approach.
The drama stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and suggests a future for human existence that includes lush landscapes and water. It's also a world where humans have long ago lost the ability see -- until Momoa becomes the father of twins with sight.
The series is also noteworthy because it includes cast and crew who are blind or have low vision -- another example of Hollywood's slow, but perhaps steady, attempt to include more people with disabilities.
"See" is one of the series to be part of the new streaming service's launch on November 1