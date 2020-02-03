Shakira's tongue was the meme of Super Bowl night

Shakira's tongue wagging had plenty of, well, tongues wagging.
The Latina superstar co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show and offered up plenty of moves including a rope dance and some guitar playing.
But it was her few seconds of wagging her tongue at the camera which launched plenty of memes.
"If I ain't seen anything ever that's more meme-worthy, I give you Shakira tongue lol," one person tweeted.
Along with all the jokes was also a possible explanation about what it meant.
"Debated whether to chime in, but so many disrespectful memes: Shakira wasn't just being funny with the "tongue thing," one person tweeted. "What she did is called a zaghrouta, an Arabic tradition used to express joy, excitement, celebration. typically heard at weddings. FYI, she's part Lebanese."
Shakira's father is Lebanese.
