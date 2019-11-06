Sharon Osbourne is not a fan of John Legend and Kelly Clarkson's remake of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson's remake of a classic holiday duet has left Sharon Osbourne cold.
"The Talk" co-host had some thoughts on the pair's new version of the 1950s hit "Baby It's Cold Outside" during a discussion on her show.
Legend and Clarkson kept the song's melody but updated the lyrics with the help of "Insecure" actress Natasha Rothwell, who co-wrote the new version.
Some in the #MeToo era have complained the original version of the song -- recorded by Dean Martin and many others -- sounds "date-rapey" as the male singer tries to convince the woman not to leave his place because of the weather. Its lyrics include lines like "I ought to say no, no, no, sir" and "Say, what's in this drink?"
Clarkson and Legend, both coaches on "The Voice," offer their version on a single set to be released on his forthcoming "A Legendary Christmas" album.
Some of the revised lyrics:
Clarkson: "What will my friends think..."
Legend: "I think they should rejoice"
Clarkson: "...if I have one more drink?"
Legend: "It's your body, and your choice."
But Osbourne doesn't love it.
"What would John Legend do, if in 40 years, if somebody wanted to... re-record one of his songs, and there was some group that found it offensive, and somebody just went, 'Oh, I can change the lyrics on that,'" she said. "It's, to me, like a master painting."
She went on to say, "It's a piece of art... to change an innocent lyric, to what is it, 'your mind and your body?' What the hell are you on? That's ridiculous."
Still, Osbourne says she remains a Legend fan.
"I have to tell you, I love John Legend," she said. "I love John Legend's wife, his family. He's an amazing artist that I really respect. Why do you do this? That's not right. The thing is, if you don't like the song, don't record it."