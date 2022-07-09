The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Butts County in central Georgia...
Central Jasper County in central Georgia...
Southeastern Henry County in north central Georgia...
Southern Newton County in north central Georgia...
Southeastern Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
* Until 615 PM EDT Saturday.
* At 1214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
McDonough, Conyers, Covington, Monticello, Porterdale, Mansfield,
Shady Dale, Stewart, North Alcovy, Worthville, Rocky Plains,
Turtle Cove, Fincherville, Stark, Eudora, Oak Hill, Ola, Calvin,
Magnet and Kelleytown.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Shawn Mendes postpones tour to focus on his mental health
Shawn Mendes has postponed his world tour to focus on his health.
In an Instagram post on Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer, 23, said he is pushing back the next three weeks of his concert dates "until further notice."
"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," Mendes wrote. "After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point."
Mendes concluded his post, "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys."
He received thousands of supportive comments in response to the post.
Mendes kicked off his "Wonder" tour last month. He was scheduled to perform in St. Paul, Minneapolis, on Saturday, with performances lined up through October.
