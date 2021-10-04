Simone Biles thanks Taylor Swift for her support during Olympics

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Simone Biles will be presenting Taylor Swift with the Gracie Grand Award at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 46th Gracie Awards on Tuesday. Biles is shown here with the bronze medal during the Women's Balance Beam Final medal ceremony in August.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Simone Biles is thanking Taylor Swift for being a shoulder to lean on during the Tokyo Olympics over the summer.
Biles will be presenting Swift with the Gracie Grand Award at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 46th Gracie Awards on Tuesday. In an exclusive advance look at Biles' tribute to Swift, the gymnastics champion praises the singer for her consistent support.
"I can't tell you how much I love Taylor and her music," Biles says in the video message. "But 'Folklore' is not the only incredible thing she did during this ongoing pandemic. She has shown immense grace and generosity to many of her fans in need, including me. During the 2020 Olympics she reached out but she also dedicated something so special to me that I'll never forget."
Biles withdrew from the women's team gymnastics final and three individual finals in Tokyo, citing a need to take care of her health and a case of "the twisties," which impact a gymnast's sense of space midair.
She was able to return to compete on the balance beam and won a bronze medal, her second medal at the Tokyo Olympics and her seventh Olympic medal overall.
The virtual Gracie Awards will be hosted by actress and comedian Lauren Ash, feature performances by Jewel and CeCe Winans.
