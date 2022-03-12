Singer Traci Braxton of 'Family Values' dies at 50

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For
the Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST this evening to 11 AM EDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Singer Traci Braxton, pictured here in 2019, dies at 50.
Singer Traci Braxton, who appeared on the reality series "Braxton Family Values" with her sisters, including Grammy-winner Toni, died Saturday at 50, her family and the show's network said.
A cause of death has not been released.
"She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer," Toni Braxton posted on Instagram. "We will miss her dearly."
She added, "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake."
"Braxton Family Values" began in 2011 on WE tv. Traci Braxton also appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp" with her husband, Kevin Surratt.
Traci Braxton released an album in 2014, "Crash & Burn," and had a hit single, "Last Call."
She also had a radio show and acted on stage and in movies.
"Traci Braxton has been in the lives of TV viewers for years and will always be part of the WE tv family. Gone far too soon, we celebrate her life and memory and send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Braxton family during this difficult time. Her light and spirit live on," WE tv said on Saturday.
